US TV station apologises for fake video showing Turkey attack on Syria civilians 

ABC News has apologised in an official statement for broadcasting a fabricated video of Turkish troops shooting at civilian sites in Syria. The footage had actually been filmed in Kentucky

CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight" Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error. — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 14, 2019

The video shows heavy shooting that led to explosions, but in fact, it was part of a weapons show organised earlier in the state of Kentucky.

Under the video, ABC News wrote: “The crisis in Syria: ISIS fighters are fleeing as the death toll rises.”

However, ABC News apologised in a tweet saying: “CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight” Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy. ABC News regrets the error.”

Turkey launched an offensive against Kurdish fighters and Daesh cells in northern Syria on 9 October.

