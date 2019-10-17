Defence minister: Turkey does not have chemical weapons

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar denied on Thursday the allegations of social media accounts about Turkey’s ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

Photos appeared on social media about Turkey’s ongoing military operation in northern Syria by posting photographs, videos and information to blame Turkey for using chemical weapons, which the Turkish government claim to be fake.

Turkey on 9 October launched Operation Peace Spring on northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

Akar denied the allegations during his meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

He said Turkish military does not have any chemical weapons in its inventory, and added: “Everybody knows this fact.”

Turkey considers the YPG and the PKK to be terrorist organisations.