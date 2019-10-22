Newspaper: Jordan arrests pro-Daesh cell planning to carry out operations

Jordanian intelligence has recently foiled plans of a five-member pro-Daesh cell that intended to carry out operations in Jordan, Al-Rai newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, the authorities arrested the cell members in July.

According to the indictment, the cell sought to target the security guards in front of the house of a former Prime Minister and seize their weapons, target public security patrols stationed on As-Salt-Saru road, and kidnap and kill an intelligence officer in an abandoned area then burn his body.

Trials started on Sunday before the State Security Court, and the accused persons insist they are innocent of the charges against them.

According to the indictment, the accused persons face conspiracy charges with the intent to carry out terrorist acts, promote the ideas of a terrorist group and attempt to join armed and terrorist groups.

The newspaper revealed that three of the defendants tried to infiltrate into Syrian territories to fight with Daesh, but they realised it was difficult to get out of Jordanian areas to Syria because of the presence of Jordanian army guards on the borders. The group then decided to form a terrorist cell to carry out pro-Daesh military operations on the Jordanian scene.