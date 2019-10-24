Portuguese / Spanish / English

New Tunisia President: Palestine is ‘engraved’ in our hearts

October 24, 2019
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied in Tunis on 15 September 2019 [Nacer Talel/Anadolu Agency]
Tunisia’s newly-elected President Kais Saied said on Wednesday that Palestine is engraved in the hearts of Tunisians and the time has come to end its occupation by Israel, news agencies reported. Saied made his comments during his inauguration ceremony.

“Palestine is not a lot of land which is registered as real estate,” he explained after being sworn in as President. “It is registered in the sentiment of the Tunisians.” Palestinian rights, he added, are not subject to any statute of limitations and cannot be removed by force or imposed deals.

“The time has come to put an end to the oppression of the Palestinians,” he concluded. “Our stance towards Palestine is against the occupation. It is not against Jews, whom we have protected [in the past].”

