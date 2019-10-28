Yemen minister: We reject Saudi, UAE controlling our government

Yemeni Interior Minister Ahmed Al-Maisari has said that his country “will not accept any humiliating agreement, and will not return to Aden except with its weapons,” calling on President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to preserve the independence of Yemen’s decision.

In a press conference on Saturday, Al-Maisari said: “The Emirati project failed in Yemen, and we do not want a government; half of which is controlled by the Saudi ambassador while an Emirati officer controls the rest of it,” in reference to the Saudi-brokered agreement which has recently been reached between the warring sides in the south of Yemen.

According to the new agreement, Hadi’s government will share power with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the de facto capital Aden.

Al-Maisari called on Hadi to adhere to the national principles and not reward coup leaders or rebels, and not to accept forming a government controlled by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

The interior minister has previously criticised Saudi Arabia for its silence towards what is happening in Aden.

