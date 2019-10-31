52% Israeli Jews: Religion plays too big a role in our lives

Most Israeli Jews believe in God but they think religion plays too big a role in daily life, calling for shops to open on Saturdays and for civil marriages to be made available, Haaretz reported yesterday.

According to the poll conducted by the paper, 54 per cent believe in God while 20 per cent do not.

Meanwhile, 28 per cent of the Israeli Jews observe Shabbat fully according to Jewish religious law, 15 per cent observe Shabbat partially and 57 per cent do not observe Shabbat at all.

Regarding the role of religion in the state, 52 per cent believe that religion plays too big a role, 25 per cent believe that religion plays the right role, 15 per cent believe that religion plays too small role, while eight per cent said they did not know or refused to answer.

About civil marriage, the poll found that 56 per cent of the Israeli Jews are in favour of civil marriage in Israel, 24 per cent in favour of marriage only though the Chief Rabbinate, 11 per cent in favour of marriage through local rabbis, but opposed to civil marriage, while nine per cent did not answer the question.

The poll also found that 55 per cent of Israeli Jews are in favour of opening convenience stores and operating public transportation on Shabbat (Saturdays), 29 per cent opposed this and 16 per cent were in favour of limited opening of stores and opposed operating public transportation.

