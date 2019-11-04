Parliamentarian says Gulf countries obstruct Jordan’s role in occupied Jerusalem

A parliamentarian in Jordan has accused Gulf countries of obstructing the Hashemite Kingdom’s role and influence in the occupied city of Jerusalem, including the protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque. Saud Abu Mahfouz made his comment on the fringe of a conference about Jerusalem held in Istanbul.

Abu Mahfuz told Arabi 21 that the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf (Religious Endowments) deserves support as the last remaining Islamic entity in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque. He pointed out that support for the ministry is necessary even though its administration needs to be restructured because religious sites in Jerusalem are all threatened by Israel’s Judaisation programme.

“We absolutely support the royal position announced in the spring of this year that Jerusalem is a red line and Jordan is doing this on behalf of the whole Ummah,” explained the MP. “The Jordanian administration [in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories] is legitimate and in accordance with recognised international resolutions.”

The Jordanian deputy added that he regards any prejudice against his country’s role in Jerusalem as part of a bigger plan which encompasses US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the Israeli parliament’s decision to designate Israel as the “nation state of the Jews”, who alone have the “right to self-determination” in occupied Palestine.

