Iraq army warns of bridge collapse in Baghdad

November 5, 2019 at 11:38 am | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi demonstrators try to enter Green Zone as they gather for a demonstration against Iraqi government in Baghdad, Iraq on October 01, 2019. [Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Security forces confront Iraqi demonstrators with water cannons and tear gas canisters as they tenter Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq on 1 October 2019 [Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
A spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Abdul Karim Khalaf, yesterday warned that the Jumhuriya Bridge in Baghdad may collapse as a result of arson attacks and the damage caused to its rubber joints.

The Jumhuriya Bridge is a crossing which links Tahrir Square to the heavily fortified Green Zone area which houses government and parliament buildings and foreign missions.

Al-Iraqiya TV channel quoted Khalaf as saying that “burning and destroying the bridge’s rubber joints have caused a defect in the bridge which may lead to its collapse”.

The bridge has been closed for several days by the Iraqi security forces to prevent the protesters gathered in Tahrir Square from advancing to the Green Zone.

Thousands of Iraqis have been protesting since 25 October demanding the overthrow of the government.

According to the Iraqi Human Rights Commission, 260 demonstrators were killed during the protests.

