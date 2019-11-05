Turkey captures ex-Daesh leader’s sister in Syria

Turkish forces captured the sister of slain Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi yesterday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and are interrogating her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained.

An official speaking to AFP identified the woman as Rasmiya Awad, born in 1954. Describing the arrest as “an intelligence gold mine”.

“What she knows about ISIS [Daesh] can significantly expand our understanding of the group”, help catch more members of the terror group and “help Turkey to better protect itself and the rest of Europe from terrorists”, he added.

The town of Azaz is located in a region of north-western Syria that has been under Turkish control since 2016.

Al-Baghdadi blew himself up, killing three of his six children in the process, as a US military operation was targeting his hiding place on 26 October 2019.

