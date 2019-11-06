US envoy meets Netanyahu and Gantz to save deal of the century

US presidential adviser Jared Kushner has urged Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz, to form a unity government in order to seize the opportunity to implement the so-called deal of the century. Donald Trump’s son-in-law met the Israeli Prime Minister and Gantz separately in Israel last week. He revealed that both insist that they want to “move forward” and end the ongoing political deadlock in their country.

“The message that I was bringing was one that right now in the region there really are tremendous opportunities that we’ve accomplished over the past couple years, but even more that we can be seizing together,” Kushner told Israeli TV. “So it would be great for Israel to figure out how to form a government so we can start working on all the big priorities and opportunities that exist.”

According to Al-Resalah newspaper, the official meeting between the US envoy and Gantz aimed to highlight how much better it will be for Gantz to be part of a new Israeli government. Kushner praised Gantz, describing him as a “great general” who “seems to have a good intention to try and bring good for Israel. Hopefully he’ll be able to work with Prime Minister Netanyahu and find a way to move forward.”

The Times of Israel read from Kushner’s remarks that he appears to discount the possibility of any government that does not include Netanyahu.

Palestinian analyst Ahmed Awad said that the US administration has a strong desire to announce the deal of the century before the presidential elections next year. Speaking to Al-Resalah, he said that Washington is disappointed with the political deadlock in Israel, so is putting a lot of pressure on for the creation of a coalition government.