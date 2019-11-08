Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas says talks with Palestinian factions on elections ‘progressing’

November 8, 2019 at 2:53 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine
Hamas logo [File photo]
Hamas yesterday announced that “positive discussions” on the upcoming Palestinian elections were taking place.

“In continuation to Hamas’ keenness to ensure a successful and transparent election process, our leadership has begun discussions with all Palestinian factions and civil society forces,” the Islamic movement said in an official statement.

The consultations, the moment added, has aimed at “achieving the interests of the Palestinians.” The discussions are set to continue over the next two days.

