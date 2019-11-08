Hamas says talks with Palestinian factions on elections ‘progressing’

Hamas yesterday announced that “positive discussions” on the upcoming Palestinian elections were taking place.

“In continuation to Hamas’ keenness to ensure a successful and transparent election process, our leadership has begun discussions with all Palestinian factions and civil society forces,” the Islamic movement said in an official statement.

Read: Hamas: It is impossible to talk directly with Israel

The consultations, the moment added, has aimed at “achieving the interests of the Palestinians.” The discussions are set to continue over the next two days.