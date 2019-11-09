Saudi official: Qatar took steps to ease tension with its neighbouring countries

Qatar’s minister of defence, Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, has announced that his country is ready for unconditional dialogue with its neighbouring countries. Qatar has already taken a number of steps to ease tensions with its Gulf neighbours, a Saudi official has disclosed.

The US news agency, Bloomberg, quoted the official who spoke to reporters in Washington on condition of anonymity, as stating that these steps include the Qatari authorities’ adoption of an anti-terrorism funding law.

The official stressed that despite these advancements, Qatar has yet to do more to resolve the ongoing conflict with its neighbouring countries since 2017.

Qatar has reiterated its readiness to resolve the Gulf crisis through unconditional dialogue with the blockade countries, at their earliest convenience.