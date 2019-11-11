Egypt: Brotherhood calls for UN hold ‘Morsi’s murderers’ to account

The UN must investigate the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi and hold those responsible for his murder to account, Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood said on Saturday.

“As part of the UN’s efforts to fight for human rights, we demand the highest international institution to adopt an investigation into the murder of Egypt’s ex-president Mohamed Morsi,” the Brotherhood told Arabi21.

The group called on the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnes Kalamard, to take “swift action to refer Morsi’s murder case to the International Criminal Court (ICC).”

“International silence on this crime hits the values of justice and the principles of human rights,” the group stressed.

Ghoneim: Sisi should apologise to Morsi’s widow

Morsi became the first democratically elected head of state in Egyptian history by winning the first post-revolution presidential election in 2012. Since, the 2013 military coup, he was detained and his party labelled a “terrorist organisation”.

Following Morsi’s ouster, the authorities launched a relentless crackdown on political dissent, killing or imprisoning thousands of Morsi’s supporters and members of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood.

Morsi died in June after collapsing in court.

On Friday, UN independent experts said the prison conditions in Egypt may have directly led to his death and may be placing the health and lives of thousands more prisoners at severe risk.