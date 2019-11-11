Families of detained Jordanians appeal to Saudi king to release them

The families of Jordanian detainees in Saudi Arabia have appealed to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz to release them, Arabi21 reported.

In a letter delivered to the Jordanian foreign ministry, which is to be handed over to the Saudi Embassy, the families noted that many of the detainees have served the kingdom for many years and were loyal to it.

As many as 30 Jordanians and another 30 Palestinians are being held in Saudi Arabia. Families say their relatives have caused the kingdom no harm.

“We look forward to Your Majesty’s orders to return them to their families which would not be strange from a king who loved Palestine, Jordan and their peoples and had and still has honourable positions ….. in support of Arabs and Islam, and the issues of the nation,” the letter said.

The Palestinian detainees include Mohamed Al-Khodari, 81, who has been Hamas representative in Saudi Arabia for two decades, as well as academics, doctors, engineers and others.

While Saudi Arabia has not formally charged them, sources pointed out that they had been arrested as a result of their support for the Palestinian cause.

