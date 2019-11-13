Haniyeh: Israel’s aggression aims to disrupt Palestinian progress 

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau said on Tuesday evening that Israel’s ongoing aggression against the people of the Gaza Strip is intended to disrupt the progress being made by the Palestinians towards their national aims and objectives. Ismail Haniyeh made his comment as he expressed the movement’s condolences over the murder of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata and others killed by Israel over the previous 24 hours.

The Israeli aggression, he said, coincides with endeavours to reorganise the national Palestinian home and restore unity. Israel wants to disrupt this process, insisted the former Prime Minister.

“Hamas offers its sincere condolences to the Islamic Jihad movement for the killing of senior commander Abu Al-Ata by Israeli occupation forces,” said Haniyeh in a public statement. “The assassination policy, considered by the Israeli occupation as a pillar of its security strategy, will not dissuade the Palestinian resistance from facing off against the Israeli occupation.”

Addressing his condolences specifically to Islamic Jihad’s top official, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, Haniyeh added that the assassination and Israeli bombardment of Gaza are to be added Israel’s long criminal record.

“The occupation wants to liquidate the Palestinian cause by attacking the Palestinian people, the resistance and high-ranking resistance officers,” he explained. “Israeli crimes will push the Palestinian people to uphold their national constants and rights by adopting all forms of resistance against the occupation.”

Haniyeh pointed out that the Palestinians stand united to tackle Israeli violations in Jerusalem, at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Israeli jails. “By the assassination of Abu Al-Ata, the Israeli occupation is attempting to create chaos and to hinder our bids to restore unity, especially after a positive atmosphere characterised the factional talks.” The Palestinians, concluded the Hamas leader, will not allow the occupation authorities to succeed in this matter.