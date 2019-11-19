Saudi Arabia postpones Arab-African summit until next year

Saudi Arabia decided on Monday to postpone the Arab-African summit, scheduled for next week in Riyadh, to next year.

According to a statement issued by the Arab League on Monday, Saudi Arabia (as the summit host) has decided to postpone the event and fix, shortly, a new date to hold it during the first quarter of 2020.

The statement said: “It was decided to postpone the date to host the Arab-African summit, formerly scheduled to be held on 25 November in Riyadh.”

The Riyadh summit will be the fifth of its kind to be held in the context of a partnership between Arab and African countries.

The first Arab-African summit was held in Cairo in 1977, the second in the Libyan city of Sirte in 2010, the third in Kuwait in 2013, and the fourth in Guinea in 2016.