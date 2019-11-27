Palestinians hold ‘day of rage’ against US statement on illegal settlements 

Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in a “day of rage” against the change of America’s position regarding Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements.

On Sunday, the Palestinian factions called for all to take part in the protests and called for demonstrators to go to the main friction points — Israeli military checkpoints — to challenge the occupation forces. Senior officials from the Palestinian Authority and Fatah also took part.

The Israeli forces responded by firing at the demonstrators and throwing tear gas. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, its paramedics dealt with more than 60 people who were wounded during the protests.

Those taking part raised Palestine flags and pictures of the Palestinian prisoner Sami Abu Dayyak, who was pronounced dead inside an Israeli jail on Tuesday morning. They also burnt an effigy of US President Donald Trump as well as the Israeli flag.

Speakers, including Fatah officials, told the protesters that there would be several such “days of rage” as long as the US remains aligned with the Israeli occupation.

