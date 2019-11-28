Sudanese Attorney General: Sit-in dispersal criminals will be prosecuted even if Al-Burhan was among them

The Sudanese General Attorney Taj Al-Ser Al-Hebr pledged to bring to trial the killers during the Public Command sit-in dispersal that took place 3 June, killing and injuring dozens of protesters, even if it was the sovereignty Council chairman Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan himself.

“I will try the killers, even if it was Al-Burhan himself, as no one is above the law,” stated Al-Hebr in a speech to a crowd of families of the victims of the sit-in dispersal.

He also vowed to protect the witnesses, indicating that those who brought him to the position of General Attorney are the protesters and not Abdalla Hamdok government.

On 21 September, Hamdok issued a decision to form an independent investigation committee to probe into the incidents that took place during the of Khartoum sit-in dispersal, according to the provisions of the constitutional document for the transitional period 2019.