Syrian National Army denies receiving weapons from Germany

November 28, 2019 at 12:33 am
The opposition Syrian National Army (SNA) yesterday denied recent reports that it had received German-made tanks from Turkey.
The defence ministry of the Syrian interim government told Arabi 21 that the news was “groundless,” stressing that all the weapons that were used by the Syrian National Army in the so-called Turkish-led “Peace Spring” military operation.
