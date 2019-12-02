Germany revokes ‘refugee’ status recognition

More than half of the refugees who reside in Germany have lost their status, the interior ministry announced yesterday.

“Over the first 10 months of 2019, 8.2 per cent of the total recognized refugees in Germany had their status cancelled,” the ministry said. According to official data, the status cancellation percentage stood at 2.1 per cent in 2018.

Read: Germany denies plans to ban Hezbollah

Since the obligation to participate in the protection status screening process in December 2018, Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has summoned tens of thousands of recognized refugees for personal questioning.

The ministry told local dpa that some 49,100 refugees were summoned for interrogation this year, adding that 28,222 refugees were questioned during this period.

According to official data, Germany currently hosts around one million refugees.