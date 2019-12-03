Founder of special Israel agency dies after Al Jazeera film about its failure airs

Founder of Israeli General Staff Reconnaissance Unit, known as Sayeret Matkal, died at dawn yesterday just hours after a documentary on the unit’s failure was aired on Al Jazeera, Shehab News Agency reported.

Al Jazeera aired the documentary last night which showed details about the unit’s failure during an operation in the Palestinian city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The founder of the unit, 94-year-old Avraham Arnan worked as an intelligence officer and carried out numerous secret operations, according to the Israeli Hebrew news website.

During the documentary, members of the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades spoke of last year’s Israeli special forces raid in the Gaza Strip that ended in a shootout and the deaths of an Israeli soldier and seven Palestinian gunmen.

