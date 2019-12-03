Qatar footballer named Asia’s Male Player of the Year 2019

Qatari forward Akram Afif was named Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Male Player of the Year in Hong Kong yesterday.

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez received the award on behalf of Afif, who is currently playing for Qatar in the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup which is taking place in Qatar.

In a pre-recorded video, Afif thanked his colleagues and all those who supported him, as well as the AFC.

Afif helped his team Al-Sadd win the league title for the 14th time in its history, scoring 26 goals.

Cementing his position as player of the year, Afif scored twice yesterday to give Qatar a 4-2 win over Group A rivals the UAE. He put the home side ahead after 20 minutes and the Al-Sadd forward doubled the lead in the 28th minute after being awarded a penalty.

