Disabled Syrian girl’s dreams come true

IDLIB, SYRIA – DECEMBER 8: 9-year-old Syrian Maya Meri (R) is seen with her friends at her school after receiving prosthetic legs at a rehabilitation clinic last year in Turkey, on December 8, 2019 in Idlib, Syria. Maya Meri lacks working legs due to a congenital condition, and had to struggle to walk using spare tin cans attached by her father until the Turkish Red Crescent brought her to Turkey for treatment. After a Turkish aid group paid for life-changing surgery to give her prosthetic legs, Syrian refugee girl left Turkey walking tall, living out her greatest dream. ( Muhammed Abdullah – Anadolu Agency )