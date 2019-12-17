Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

18,000 homes in occupied Jerusalem under demolition threat, says official

December 17, 2019 at 4:43 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Construction work on Jewish settlement in Jerusalem [Mahfouz Abu Turk/Apaimages]
Construction work on Jewish settlements in Jerusalem [Mahfouz Abu Turk/Apaimages]
 December 17, 2019 at 4:43 am

Some 18,000 homes in Jerusalem are under the threat of demolition by the Israeli occupation authorities, the city’s deputy governor announced yesterday.

Abdullah Siam told The Voice of Palestine that the Israeli demolition activities were being carried under the pretext of the homes’ “illegal construction.”

Read: Netanyahu says Brazil committed to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2020

“The demolition of the Palestinian homes in occupied Jerusalem comes in the context of Israel’s punitive measures, forced displacement, ethnic cleansing, and the Judaization of the occupied Jerusalem,” Siam pointed out.

The Israeli occupation has been demolishing Palestinian homes and structures in the occupied Jerusalem in an effort to expand settlements and force Palestinians from their homes and lands.

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments