Haaretz: 88 Israeli Arabs murdered in 2019

Israeli newspaper, Haaretz, reported on Tuesday that 88 Israeli Arab citizens (Palestinians) were killed in 2019, with only 27 cases being solved.

According to the newspaper, only one third of the Palestinian cases were solved, while approximately two thirds of the Israeli murder cases were solved.

This year, Palestinians organised several protests and rallies against the increasing number of murders amongst their community, with what they described as persistent government and police inaction over the murders.

However, Haaretz disclosed that they did not obtain their expected results, adding that the Israeli police did not succeed in seizing arms.

The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee has demanded an end to the violence; one demand being that the police confiscate illegal weapons. Haaretz reported that the Israeli police estimate that there are approximately 150,000 illegal weapons, but they only succeeded in confiscating 20 of them.

Haaretz noted that the Israeli police force is not solely to blame for the violence against Palestinians, and that the continuous indifference of the consecutive Israeli governments should share the burden of blame.

Safa News Agency reported Palestinians accusing the Israeli occupation authorities of encouraging the crime phenomena against and within the Palestinian communities, in order to eradicate them.