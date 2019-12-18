Hamas: No justification for Abbas to delay his decree about election

Hamas said yesterday that there is no justification for Palestinian Authority (PA) Fatah and PLO President Mahmoud Abbas to delay issuing his decree about the elections.

In a press release sent to the media, the movement’s spokesman Abdul-Latif Al-Qanou said: “After the concessions made by Hamas, there have been pretexts for Abbas to delay issuing the decree about the elections.”

Al-Qanou also noted that Hamas and all the other Palestinian factions had adopted a united vision about the elections that met all the demands and requests made by Abbas.

READ: PA asks Israel to allow Jerusalem voting during next election

“We do not accept that the elections and the will of our people will remain controlled by the Israeli occupation,” the spokesman said, referring to Abbas’ pretext that he had applied for Israel’s approval to let Palestinians in Jerusalem take part in the election.

“If this was the case,” Al-Qanou said, “let’s be united and disclose in a political and information battle the illegal behaviour of the Israeli occupation related to its ban on carrying out the elections in Jerusalem.”