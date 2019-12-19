Sources: Egypt to supply Libya’s rebels with tanks

Egyptian sources revealed, Wednesday, that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has approved the deployment of Russian-made tanks to Libya to support the forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar against the effects of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Egyptian tanks are similar to those already being used by Haftar’s forces.

The sources also explained that the Egyptian regime officials agreed with Haftar that they would “temporarily” provide these tanks, provided that he hands back the rest of them after the end of the battle and the achievement of his goals, about the storming of the Libyan capital. The sources indicated that the agreement was concluded as such to avoid conflict with the UN anti-armament resolution imposed on parties of the conflict in Libya.

The sources further indicated that the Egyptian decision came after “Cairo sensed serious intentions from Ankara of direct military intervention in Libya” in favour of the GNA.