Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Sources: Egypt to supply Libya’s rebels with tanks

December 19, 2019 at 1:35 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Libya, News
CAIRO, EGYPT - (ARCHIVE): A file photo dated July 3, 2013 shows Egyptian army tanks deployed hours before the military coup in Madinet Nasr in Cairo, Egypt. ( Mohammed Elshamy - Anadolu Agency )
 December 19, 2019 at 1:35 am

Egyptian sources revealed, Wednesday, that President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has approved the deployment of Russian-made tanks to Libya to support the forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar against the effects of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

The Egyptian tanks are similar to those already being used by Haftar’s forces.

Read: Libya rejects Egypt’s statements on Presidential Council

The sources also explained that the Egyptian regime officials agreed with Haftar that they would “temporarily” provide these tanks, provided that he hands back the rest of them after the end of the battle and the achievement of his goals, about the storming of the Libyan capital. The sources indicated that the agreement was concluded as such to avoid conflict with the UN anti-armament resolution imposed on parties of the conflict in Libya.

The sources further indicated that the Egyptian decision came after “Cairo sensed serious intentions from Ankara of direct military intervention in Libya” in favour of the GNA.

 

Categories
AfricaEgyptLibyaNews
Show Comments
Show Comments