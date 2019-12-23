Iran unveils development at Arak reactor in face of US pressure

Iran unveiled a redevelopment of part of its Arak heavy water reactor on Monday – a move that did not breach international restrictions on its nuclear work but showed it is developing the sector in the face of US pressure, reports Reuters.

Iranian state media said technicians switched on a secondary circuit at Arak, a plant built to produce the heavy water used as a moderator to slow down reactions in the core of nuclear reactors.

“Today we are … starting a noteworthy section of the reactor,” the head of Iran’s atomic agency, Ali Akbar Salehi, said in remarks broadcast live on state TV.

Tehran has been reactivating parts of its nuclear programme in protest at the United States’ withdrawal last year from an international deal meant to limit the Islamic Republic’s ability to develop a nuclear bomb.

Washington says its withdrawal and decision to reimpose sanctions lifted under the 2015 deal will force Iran to agree a broader pact.

Tehran has always said its nuclear work is for power generation, medical work and other peaceful purposes.

The secondary circuit was turned on as Iran worked on a modernisation of the Arak plant, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported.