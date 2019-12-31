Portuguese / Spanish / English

Over 49 Syria families take refuge in mosque to escape regime bombing of Idlib

December 31, 2019 at 11:55 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Syrian families take shelter in a mosque due to bombardments in Idlib, Syria on 28 December 2019 [Lale Köklü Karagöz/Anadolu Agency]
 December 31, 2019 at 11:55 am

At least 49 Syrian families took refuge in a mosque in the city of Idlib to escape the Syrian regime’s bombardment against civilians in the city, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Abdullah Sharaf Al-Din, who took refuge in the mosque along with his wife and six children, told the news agency that they had to leave their home nine days ago to escape the violent bombing by the Syrian regime and Russia.

He added that the family is struggling to survive in the very harsh winter conditions.

Sharaf Al-Din’s wife said the family is suffering from the cold weather in the mosque, adding that her children are sick due to their living conditions.

She wished that the war would end soon so that they could all return to their home.

Fatima Ahmadi told Anadolu that she had taken refuge in the mosque two days ago with her children to escape the heavy shelling, adding that there was nowhere else she could go.

The Syrian regime and its allies recently launched a new attack against Idlib, the last opposition stronghold. Some 264,000 civilians have been displaced as a result.

