Libya: 20 of Haftar’s forces killed in Sirte

Twenty of Gen. Khalifa Haftar’s militia were killed in the Al-Washaka area, in the past days, a spokesperson of the UN-recognized Libyan government said Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Mustafa Al-Majee said the militia were targeted by airstrikes and a number of armed vehicles and ammunition were destroyed.

The Al-Washaka area, east Sirte, saw heavy clashes and Government of National Accord (GNA)’s forces are controlling and advancing despite the clashes.

READ: Tunisia refuses Turkey request to use its territory to intervene in Libya

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

In April, Haftar’s forces launched a military campaign to capture Tripoli from the internationally recognized government.

On Dec. 12, Haftar announced that he ordered his militants to launch a “decisive battle” to capture the city.