Poll: 58% of Israelis think their leadership is corrupt

The comprehensive annual Israel Democracy Index found that the majority of Israelis think that their leadership is corrupt or very corrupt, the Jerusalem Post reported yesterday.

According to the newspaper, the index, which was conducted by Guttman Centre for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute, presented the results to the Israeli president.

The survey found that 58 per cent of the Israelis see their leadership as corrupt or very corrupt, 24 per cent see them as moderately corrupt and 16 per cent said it was not at all corrupt, while two per cent did not respond.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the number of people who believe the leadership is corrupt has been increasing since 2014, when it was 43 per cent.

At the same time, the survey found that 46.5 per cent of those who think the Israeli leadership is corrupt think the quality of democracy in the country is poor.

The survey also found that only 55 per cent trusted the Israeli Supreme Court and 71 per cent trusted the Israeli president.

However, 90 per cent trusted the Israeli army, but only 44 per cent trusted the police, 30 per cent trusted the Knesset, 30 per cent trusted the government and only 14 per cent trusted political parties.

Israel defence minister wants Palestinians crossing Gaza fence detained as ‘illegal combatants’