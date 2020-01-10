Israel releases prominent Fatah member after 17 years in detention

Israeli authorities yesterday released Palestinian Authority (PA) member Hani Tawfiq Abu Hatab after holding him in detention for 17 and a half years.

Abu Hatab, who was released from the Ramon Desert detention centre in Jerusalem, said that the occupation authorities were continuing “to isolate and deprive Palestinian prisoners, as well as kidnappings and abducting prisoners inside the prison.”

The Palestinian, who is from Nablus, added that the Ramon administration was continuing “to deliberately neglect the 720 prisoners’ medical treatment”.

He went on to call on Hamas to take “immediate action towards ending the Palestinian division.”

The freed prisoner stressed on the Fatah movement’s support for President Mahmoud Abbas, describing his government as a “leadership based on consistent principals”, referring to the premier’s continued efforts to resolve the Palestinian prisoners and martyrs’ file with the Israel and the United States (US).

There are more than 5,500 Palestinians languishing in Israeli prisons, including 52 women, 270 minors and six lawmakers, according to official data.