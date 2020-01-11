Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel detains 2 Palestinian children in Jerusalem

A Palestinian child is being arrested by Israeli security forces [Saeed Qaq/Apaimages]
On Friday evening the Israeli occupation arrested two Palestinian children from the occupied Jerusalem neighbourhood of Silwan, Safa News Agency reported.

Local sources identified the children as Mohamed Haimouni, 15, and Mohamed Abu-Qalbain, 13, from the Ras Al-Amud suburb of Silwan.

As of December 2019, statistics show that there are currently over 5,000 Palestinian prisoners inside Israeli jails.

