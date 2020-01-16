Iran arrests person who filmed Ukraine plane shooting

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that they have arrested the person who filmed the downing of a Ukrainian plane, Flight PS752, with an Iranian missile last week, killing all 176 passengers on board.

The IRGC have disclosed that investigations into the identification of the person who released the security camera footage showing the downing of the Ukrainian plane, began shortly after the video went viral online. It is believed that the person being detained will face charges relating to national security.

On Saturday, the IRGC claimed responsibility for the tragic incident due to human error. Iran have revealed that the plane was shot down by accident, and announced the arrest of several people over the incident.

Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, stated that the investigation would be overseen by a “special court”.

READ: Iran, US conflict shrouded in the fog of war