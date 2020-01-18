Saudi King orders release of sheikh of Otaibah tribe

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz has issued an order to release the sheikh of the Otaibah tribe, Faisal Bin Sultan Bin Humaid, who has been detained for months.

Mohammad Bin Sultan, brother of Sheikh Faisal, announced on Twitter that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman accepted his mediation to release his brother, and spoke to the King to release Sheikh Faisal.

“My sincere thanks… to the crown prince… for accepting my intercession for my brother Faisal and for his intercession with the custodian of the two holy mosques, and the issuance of the honourable order to release him,” Bin Sultan posted on Twitter.

Sheikh Faisal is one of the sheikhs of the Otaibah tribe, one of the largest tribes of the Arabian Peninsula.

