Saudi King orders release of sheikh of Otaibah tribe

January 18, 2020 at 4:00 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud speaks during the 14th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on June 1, 2019 [BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI KINGDOM COUNCIL / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Arabia's King Salmanin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in Saudi Arabia on 1 June 2019 [Bandar Algaloud/Anadolu Agency]
Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz has issued an order to release the sheikh of the Otaibah tribe, Faisal Bin Sultan Bin Humaid, who has been detained for months.

Mohammad Bin Sultan, brother of Sheikh Faisal, announced on Twitter that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman accepted his mediation to release his brother, and spoke to the King to release Sheikh Faisal.

“My sincere thanks… to the crown prince… for accepting my intercession for my brother Faisal and for his intercession with the custodian of the two holy mosques, and the issuance of the honourable order to release him,” Bin Sultan posted on Twitter.

Sheikh Faisal is one of the sheikhs of the Otaibah tribe, one of the largest tribes of the Arabian Peninsula.

