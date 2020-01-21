Former president accuses Saudis, UAE and Egypt of leading counter-revolution in North Africa 

Former Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki has accused Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt of leading a counter-revolution in North Africa by targeting Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco. Marzouki made his comments during a speech at the Maghreb Forum in the city of El Jadida in central Morocco.

The counter-revolutionaries, he said, did not forgive Morocco’s King Mohammed VI for responding positively to the popular aspirations for change in 2011, and engaging the Islamists directly in decision-making circles.

“These steps taken by the Moroccan monarch are considered by the countries leading the counter-revolution as blatant blasphemy that necessitates retaliation against the perpetrators,” explained the former President of Tunisia. “The countries in the Maghreb are threatened, as the events taking place in Libya represent a direct threat to Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco. We need to revive the Arab Maghreb Union as a matter of urgency.”

Relations between the UAE and Morocco have deteriorated, especially over the past year, amid repeated accusations from Rabat about the government in Abu Dhabi playing a role in sabotaging the Kingdom.

READ: Libya was present in Berlin, but the Libyans weren’t