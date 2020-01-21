UK, Egypt leaders discuss cease-fire in Libya

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday there was a need to maintain the cease-fire in Libya and look for a political solution to the lingering crisis.

His remarks came at a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fateh al-Sisi in Downing Street, a day after the UK-Africa Investment Summit, according to a statement from the British government.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.

On January 12, the conflict parties announced a cease-fire in response to a joint call by the Turkish and Russian leaders. However, the talks for a permanent cease-fire deal ended without an agreement after Haftar left Moscow without signing the deal.

On Sunday, Haftar accepted in Berlin to designate members to a UN-proposed military commission with five members from each side to monitor implementation of the cease-fire.

However, reports said on Tuesday that forces loyal to Haftar once again violated the fragile cease-fire with the UN-recognized government in Tripoli, firing mortar shells on southern areas of the capital.

The two leaders further discussed increasing bilateral trade, resumption of flights to Egypt’s Sharm El Sheikh and collaboration in education, according to the statement.

“The leaders also discussed the situation in Libya, following their attendance at the Berlin Conference on Libya on Sunday,” the statement added.

“The prime minister stressed the need for a cease-fire and for UN-led talks to find a political solution to the conflict,” it concluded.