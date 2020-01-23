Portuguese / Spanish / English

Abbas calls for global pressure on Israel to allow elections in Jerusalem

January 23, 2020 at 1:12 pm | Published in: Australia, Israel, Middle East, News, Oceania, Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas makes a speech as he attends a commemoration ceremony held to mark the 15th anniversary of former Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat's death, at Mausoleum of Yasser Arafat in Ramallah, West Bank on 11 November 2019. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, West Bank on 11 November 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian Authority (PA), PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to allow Palestinian elections to be held in Jerusalem, Quds Press reported.

His remarks came during his meeting with the Governor-General of Australia, David Hurley, in Ramallah.

Abbas stressed his plans to reinforce Palestinian-Australian relations for the sake of the “interests of both friendly nations”, while hailing the Australian economic support for the Palestinians, including their support for the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

He went on to brief Hurley about the latest developments regarding the Palestinian issue and Israel’s disregard for internationally-brokered deals.

He stressed on the importance of finding an alternative broker for the peace process instead of the US after its latest decisions and measures which favoured Israel.

For his part, Hurley expressed his country’s support for peace and stability in the Middle East and noted that Australia is looking forward to reinforcing friendship and cooperation with the Palestinians in several fields.

