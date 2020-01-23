Tunisia: Ghannouchi discusses Libya crisis with EU official

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi yesterday discussed with European Parliament Vice-President Fabio Massimo Castaldo the efforts of a peaceful resolution to the Libyan crisis and the achievement of stability in the region.

This came in a meeting between Ghannouchi, Massimo Castaldo and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the first deputy speaker of the Tunisian parliament, Samira Chaouachi, at the parliament headquarters in Tunis.

According to a statement issued by the Tunisian parliament, during the meeting, Ghannouchi expressed his hope for “united efforts toward a peaceful settlement to the Libyan crisis under the auspices of the United Nations to achieve stability in the region.”

READ: The Berlin Conference on Libya is the first post-war political battle

For his part, Massimo Castaldo stressed on the “role of the European Union, which is intensively working to solve the Libyan crisis at all levels.”

The European Parliament vice-president indicated that “the Libyan crisis could affect Tunisia on the security and economic levels.”

The European mission also stressed on “the need to push forward the strategic partnership between the European Union and Tunisia as a strong point in Africa, and the most prominent economic partner of the European continent.”

Massimo Castaldo also called for supporting the “parliamentary diplomatic cooperation to further strengthen Tunisia’s role at the international level.”