Russia’s Putin shortens Israel visit amid government formation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will shorten his visit to Israel to one day as a new government is being formed in Moscow, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov explained that the Russian president was scheduled to visit Israel for two days to participate in the fifth World Holocaust Forum, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, along with 50 world leaders.

However, Ushakov said Putin had to cut his visit short in order to return to Russia as a new government is being formed.

The Russian official explained that Putin was able to attend all major events however he was not able to attend the dinner arranged by the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in honour of foreign guests.

On Wednesday, Ushakov announced that Putin will meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Putin also met with the mother of Naama Issachar, an Israeli who is being detained in Russia for drug smuggling.

Following the meeting he said: “I have met Naama’s mother. It’s clear to me that she is from a very good, honourable family. The mother is very worried, I can see that. I told her and I want to repeat it again: everything will be fine.”