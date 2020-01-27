Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Qatar disburses financial aid for 70,000 families in occupied Gaza

January 27, 2020 at 2:55 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Palestine, Qatar
GAZA CITY, GAZA - DECEMBER 24: People wait in line to receive financial aid, provided by Qatar, at a post office in Gaza City, Gaza on December 24, 2019. ( Alı H.m. Jadallah - Anadolu Agency )
 January 27, 2020 at 2:55 am

Qatar, yesterday, disbursed financial aid to 70,000 low-income families in the occupied Gaza Strip.

Local media reported that thousands of Palestinians had gathered in front of the public post offices across the strip to receive “a $100 financial assistance for each family.”

The grant allocation was announced on Wednesday by the chairman of Qatar’s National Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, Mohammed Al-Emadi.

Read: Qatar UN envoy reiterates call to settle dispute with blockade countries 

The funding forms part of a $30 million monthly Qatari financial payment for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Since the last Gaza war, in 2014, Qatar has with Israel’s approval provided over $1 billion in reconstruction funds and stipends for poor Palestinians. The aid has helped Doha win favour in Washington despite Qatari-Saudi diplomatic tensions.

To ease economic hardships and help calm down tensions along the border with Israel, Qatar provided more than $150 million in 2019 to buy fuel for Gaza’s lone power plant and provide monthly cash handouts to nearly 70,000 of the enclave’s needy.

Categories
Middle EastNewsPalestineQatar
Show Comments
Show Comments