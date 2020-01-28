Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States to fund US ‘deal of the century’

January 28, 2020
Palestinians protest against US President Donald Trump's 'Deal of the Century' in the West Bank city of Ramallah on 2 July 2018. Photo by Shadi Hatem
Palestinians protest against US President Donald Trump's 'Deal of the Century' in the West Bank city of Ramallah on 2 July 2018 [Shadi Hatem/Apaimages]
Saudi Arabia along with a number of the other Gulf States have pledged to fund US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” for the Israel-Palestine conflict, Arabi21.com reported on Monday.

According to the Hebrew-language Maariv, the deal includes economic aspects that are worth $50 billion. This money is to be used for the development of economic projects in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt. The newspaper added that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States have pledged to pay these costs.

Previously, Saudi Arabia and the UAE had announced their support for the deal, which has been rejected by all Palestinians, including the main Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah. It is the latter which dominates the Western-backed Palestinian Authority.

