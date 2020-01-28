Two pilots killed in military trainer aircraft crash in Algeria

Two Algerian military pilots were killed in a military plane crash in Algeria’s Oum El Bouaghi province 500 km (300 miles) east of Algiers, Reuters reports.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted early on Tuesday, confirming the death of the two pilots and stating that the plane is a trainer aircraft.

أعزي نفسي و أعزي عائلتا الطيارين، ضحية الحادث المأساوي لسقوط الطائرة العسكرية التدريبية بأم البواقي، كما أعزي كافة أفراد الجيش الوطني الشعبي. رحم الله الشهيدان واسكنهما فسيح جنانه، وألهم ذويهما الصبر و السلوان،

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون. — عبدالمجيد تبون – Abdelmadjid Tebboune (@TebbouneAmadjid) January 27, 2020

No immediate confirmation on the reason of the crash was available.

