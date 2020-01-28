Portuguese / Spanish / English

Two pilots killed in military trainer aircraft crash in Algeria

January 28, 2020 at 12:42 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, News
A military plane crashed near the Algerian district of Blida on 11 April, 2018 [Twitter]
Two Algerian military pilots were killed in a military plane crash in Algeria’s Oum El Bouaghi province 500 km (300 miles) east of Algiers, Reuters reports.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune tweeted early on Tuesday, confirming the death of the two pilots and stating that the plane is a trainer aircraft.

No immediate confirmation on the reason of the crash was available.

