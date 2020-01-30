Hamas welcomes Abbas’ plan to send delegation to Gaza

Chief of Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, on Wednesday welcomed Palestinian Authority (PA), Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Fatah president, Mahmoud Abbas’ intention to send a delegation to Gaza for unity talks.

In a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, Haniyeh disclosed: “This lays down the foundations of a new stage of national dialogue.”

He added: “Our message to Abu Mazen [Abbas] is: Let’s work together and adopt the same strategy that is focussed on ending the internal division.”

UK: US ‘peace deal’ needs ‘fair consideration’

Meanwhile, Haniyeh expressed his sadness that a number of Arab states sent representatives to attend US President Donald Trump’s announcement of the so-called “deal of the century”.

The Hamas leader conveyed a message that the Arabs should have adopted a united position in support of the Palestinians and their rights.

Haniyeh’s remarks came following an interview on Palestine TV with Abbas’ aide, Hussein Al-Sheikh, stating that Abbas is to send a delegation to Gaza next week, in order to meet with Hamas and the other factions to discuss how to withstand the deal.