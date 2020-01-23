PA to abandon all agreements if Israel annexes Jordan Valley

Member of Fatah Central Committee and PA Minister Hussein Al-Sheikh yesterday warned that all deals signed with Israel will be scrapped should Tel Aviv annex the Jordan Valley, Safa news agency reported.

On Twitter, Al-Sheikh, who is close to the PA President Mahmoud Abbas, wrote: “Any #Israeli decision to annex the #Jordan Valley and settlements will cancel all the #agreements signed between the two parties and lead to the collapse of the status quo.”

“We would enter a new phase that has major repercussions for the entire region.”

Any #Israeli decision to annex the #Jordan Valley and settlements will cancel all the #agreements signed between the two parties and lead to the collapse of the status quo. We would enter a new phase that has major repercussions for the entire region — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) January 22, 2020

Fatah and the PA leadership has continuously warned Israel against its ongoing occupation and violations of international laws, while maintaining security cooperation with the occupation state.

Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to annex all settlements in the occupied West Bank as he officially launched his election campaign. He has previously promised to appropriate the Jordan Valley.

READ: A reading of Israel intelligence predictions for 2020