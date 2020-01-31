Portuguese / Spanish / English

Leaked memo directs US border officials to question Iran travellers’ faith 

January 31, 2020 at 1:22 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, US
A US Border Patrol agent questions a driver near the US and Canada border [Scott Eisen/Getty Images}
A US Border Patrol agent questions a driver near the US border on 1 August 2018 [Scott Eisen/Getty Images}
A leaked internal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) memo orders US border officials to detain and question travellers of Iranian descent arriving at American ports of entry based on heightened threat alerts in the wake of the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad earlier this month.

Officials are also expected to vet people with links to Palestine and Lebanon, but have singled out in particular Iranian and Lebanese nationals, or those who have visited those countries.

The document also refers to a “High side vetting criteria”, which involves questioning an Iranian’s connection to the military or extremist ideologies and terrorism links. The memo also states that they are to be vetted “even if they are not of Shia faith” as “anyone can state they are Baha’i” referring to the discriminated religious minority in Iran. Such individuals are to be questioned further to establish if this is the case.

Earlier in the month, the CBP agency denied reports of Iranian Americans being detained and refused entry to the US. One such incident involved officers taking passports belonging to Iranian Americans and keeping them waiting for five or more hours after determining they were of Iranian ancestry, a procedure that a leading Seattle immigrant rights attorney deemed illegal.

