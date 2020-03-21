Clashes erupt between Saudi and UAE in Aden

Violent clashes have erupted between allies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the temporary Yemeni capital of Aden in the south of the country, Anadolu Agency reported on Friday.

Eyewitnesses informed Anadolu Agency that different weapons were used in the clashes which erupted after an attempt by the Storm Brigades, affiliate with the Southern Transitional Council which is backed by the UAE, to break into Camp 20 which is backed by Saudi Arabia.

According to eyewitnesses, the troops of Camp 20 defended their base and damaged the military equipment used by the Storm Brigades.

The clashes stopped for several hours, but the eyewitnesses notified Anadolu Agency that they were renewed and continued until the time the report was written.

Camp 20 forces are stationed in the city of Crater in the middle of Aden and led by Imam Al-Nobi, who was once one of the prominent allies of the UAE.

Aden has been witnessing an increase in tension between the allies of Saudi Arabia and those of the UAE in light of Riyadh’s efforts to implement the agreement reached between the Yemeni government and the separatists of the South in November.

Meanwhile, on Friday Saudi forces also attempted to take control of Aden International Airport from the Security Belt forces backed by the UAE, in order to hand it over to other local forces receiving military training in the kingdom.

In August last year, Aden witnessed violent clashes between the Transitional Council forces in the South and the government forces. The Transitional Council forces pushed out the government forces, which accused the UAE of planning a coup.

For the sixth year running, Yemen has been witnessing the worst humanitarian crisis in the world as 80 per cent of the Yemenis are in need of humanitarian aid and millions are vulnerable to famine.