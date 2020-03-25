Iran: Coronavirus casualties decline 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday that the number of deaths and cases who tested positive for coronavirus in the country are declining, Quds Press reported.

His remarks came during a meeting with the National Committee Against Coronavirus held in Tehran.

Rouhani said that the number of patients admitted to hospital for coronavirus are declining and that “this is happy news.”

The president stressed that the Iranian people “must” follow the instructions of healthcare officials in order to curb the outbreak of the virus.

He noted that the committee has extended restrictions and arrangements taken against the virus until 3 April.

In addition, he announced that the temporary release of prisoners over coronavirus has been extended until 19 April.

The latest statistics of the World Health Organisation stated that the number of coronavirus casualties in Iran reached 24,811 with 1,934 deaths out of a global total of 375,498 and 16,362 deaths in 195 countries, areas and regions.