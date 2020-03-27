500 armed Israeli soldiers to join police enforcing coronavirus restrictions

500 armed Israeli soldiers will be deployed Sunday to “to assist police in enforcing the government’s latest restrictions on movement to stem the coronavirus pandemic”, reported The Times of Israel.

The decision to arm the forces represents a reversal, with the military having “previously said that the soldiers would be unarmed as they would be serving solely in an auxiliary role to the police”.

According to the report, the move appears to be a “first step toward preparing for a full national lockdown, in which the military would deploy an additional 2,000-3,000 troops to assist police”.

The soldiers “come from the military’s various training bases and will assist police by performing patrols, ensuring people remain in quarantine, blocking roads, and protecting the officers, according to the military”, said The Times of Israel.

“The soldiers will undergo training for the mission and preparation for operating in the civilian space”, said the military, with a spokesperson also saying that “the military was prepared to double the number of battalions dedicated to helping the police if necessary”.

Israel: Coronavirus cases surpass 3,000

Since Wednesday, Israelis have been ordered to stay at home “unless they are taking part in a small number of specially designated approved activities, including purchasing food and medicine”.

Violators “are subject to large fines of upwards of NIS 500 and even imprisonment”.

According to the Israeli health ministry, as of Friday morning there have been 3,035 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the vast majority of whom — 2,838 — displayed only light symptoms. Ten people have died, and 49 are in serious condition.