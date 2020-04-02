Calls for Israel to release sick Palestinian prisoners

A number of rights groups yesterday launched a petition calling on Israel to release sick Palestinian detainees, Quds Net News reported.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Club and the Centre for Defence of Liberties and Civil Rights (Hurryyat) are among those who called for the release of more than 1,000 prisoners, including women, girls, children and the sick.

According to the groups, the petition was launched after the deterioration of the situation inside Israeli jails following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Up to 5,000 Palestinians prisoners are being held by Israel in dire conditions as their cells lack access to basic hygiene equipment which could prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus.

READ: Israel under cover of the coronavirus crisis

The rights groups reported that several Israeli prison guards had contracted the coronavirus. Restrictions on accessing Palestinian prisoners could mean that rights groups would be unaware if they had also been struck by the deadly virus, the organisations warned.

Noureddine Sarsour, a Palestinian from Ramallah who was released on Tuesday from Israeli jails, tested positive for the coronavirus.